City of Kent files lawsuit to declare Phoenix Court Apartments a public nuisance

The city called the complex a "hotbed of criminal activity" and alleges that the management and property owners have not done enough to put a stop to it.

KENT, Wash. — The City of Kent filed a lawsuit Tuesday with the goal of declaring Phoenix Court Apartments in the East Hill neighborhood a public nuisance.

The city alleges the complex is a "hotbed of criminal activity," including shootings, car theft and drug dealing, and that it puts a disproportionate strain on police resources compared to other apartment complexes in the city.

"You never know what you're gonna walk into when you open your door and come out, day and night, whenever," said Lenard Lindsey, who lives at the Phoenix Court Apartments.

According to the criminal complaint, in 2022 Phoenix Court Apartments had nearly double the 911 calls requesting an emergency response, 50% more case reports, nearly double the number of stolen vehicle recoveries and more than five times the number of verified shootings as a similarly sized complex across the street. Only one other apartment complex had more stolen vehicle recoveries in 2022 and more case reports in 2022 and 2023 than Phoenix Court, but that complex is three times the size, documents say.

Data compiled for the case shows that 911 calls requesting an emergency response, case reports, stolen vehicle recoveries, shooting incidents and verified shootings increased dramatically at the complex between 2020 and 2022.

According to police data, there were 10 shootings at Phoenix Court, including two homicides and two serious injuries, between June 22 and Aug. 5 of this year.

The city contacted the apartment's management and property owners three times over the last 13 months directing them to make improvements to the complex that would cut down on criminal activity.

In July of 2022, the city called a meeting with Phoenix Court management to discuss concerns about criminal activity at the complex.

The city called another meeting with management and the Mercer Island company that owns the complex in October of 2022 after insufficient progress was made.

The city called a third meeting with property management and owners in January of 2023 after issues persisted, but the property owner refused to attend, according to a release from Kent. That same day, the city issued a chronic criminal nuisance letter to the property owner and management company detailing fixes they were required to make to the complex, and while some progress was made, crime is still an issue at Phoenix Court, according to the city.

Kent Mayor Dana Ralph told KING 5 Wednesday, "Not only is it creating an environment that's dangerous for the residents there, but we're seeing it spill out into the larger community... there's a couple of preschools-- Montessori School-- and just there's a lot... there's a lot of residents that live in that neighborhood, multiple complexes, and they all deserve to live in a safe community."

Lindsey agreed, saying "You should feel safe walking in and out of your door."

When KING 5 asked Lindsey if he felt unsafe living at the complex, he said, "Very much so."

Kent law requires that a residential company provide a place for people to live that is safe.

Ralph said she wanted to clarify that she does not want to displace current tenants; but rather, ensure “that they have a safe place to live." She said, "That's really the end goal.”

The City of Kent's lawsuit would require the apartment complex to comply with the following remedies:

Evict tenants that engage in criminal conduct or host guests who engage in criminal conduct.

Allow existing tenants to vacate their apartments without penalty and in some cases receive relocation assistance from the owner of Phoenix Court.

Complete the security fencing and gate surrounding the property, ensure the entrance code is changed regularly, and ensure the fence is kept in good repair.

Improve the safety of the complex by installing security cameras at each building; improving facility lighting; maintaining a 24/7 security presence; enforcing parking restrictions; maintaining regular office hours in a visible location; immediately repairing damaged windows, doors, and otherwise maintaining the property to code; securing any empty units; and holding tenant safety meetings.

While Lindsey said he was glad something was being done about crime at the apartment complex, he also feels that action was taken much too late.

"There are a lot of kids up here, and a lot of senseless killings, a lot of senseless shootings, and one of these little kids could get hit," Lindsey said. "I don't know how they would feel about it, but I know how I would. But I don't think they're actually taking the right measurements. Whatever they're attempting to do, they should have attempted two years ago, three years ago."