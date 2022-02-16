Broken elevator at senior living apartments in Kent has residents calling 911 for help

Michael Thomas, who uses a wheelchair, says the elevator at SHAG Titus Village has been broken for 11 days. Residents who can't use the stairs say they feel stuck.

KENT, Wash. — At SHAG Titus Village in Kent, Michal Thomas says Wednesday marked the 11th day that the elevator at the senior living apartments has been broken.

"It is hard for me to get around, so I have to use a wheelchair," Thomas said.

A concerned son-in-law who lives out of state alerted KING 5 with an email, writing, "my Father in Law's safety and the safety of the other tenants is being completely disregarded."

On Wednesday, Thomas said it is unacceptable.

"This has just been a total mess," he said.

James Brown is another resident who lives on an upper floor. He uses a cane to help him walk.

"I can't afford to be stuck on that second floor," Brown said.

Brown has been attempting to use the stairs. He says he already fell once while the elevator has been broken.

Thomas says he had to go to a doctor's appointment and called the fire department for help.

"When the fire department came, they picked me up at 7 a.m. yesterday. I got back here at 1 p.m., and there was already four people ahead of me to go up the stairs," Thomas said.

Pat Pawlak, a division chief with Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority, says firefighters have responded to the senior living apartments 25 times since Feb. 1. Pawlak said, at this time, it is unclear how many of those responses were related to the elevator.

"It is more responses than we typically see," Pawlak said on Wednesday.

Residents have been calling 911 for help to get up and down the stairs at Titus Village, Pawlak said. He added that it is creating a safety concern because if firefighters are helping with the broken elevator and an emergency happens in the area, then fire units from farther away might need to be called in to help. That could slow response times.

Pawlak said the City of Kent has been notified about the fire department's concerns.

"We are waiting for the elevator to be fixed, but at the same time, you are not waiting for that rent to be paid," said Brown, referring to apartment management.