5 hurt when car slams into 2nd floor of Kent apartment

Six people and two dogs were in a vehicle that lost control and crashed into the second floor of an apartment building in Kent.

KENT, Wash. — Several people were injured after a car lost control and slammed into the second floor of an apartment building at 8700 South 259th Street in Kent early Sunday.

Puget Sound Fire tweeted about the crash shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday.

The agency said six people and two dogs were in the vehicle when it crashed. Three people from the car were critically hurt. Two others were hospitalized, but did not suffer serious injuries. A sixth person was not hurt.

One of the dogs died and another dog was missing, but a neighbor later found the dog.

There are no reports of injuries to anyone inside the apartment building. The tenant who lives in the apartment that was hit was not home at the time.

A downstairs neighbor described hearing the overnight crash, "I just hear a large crash and then an explosion and I heard a big thud, which I assume was the car hitting the ground after it went into the apartment above me. I came out and there were several people trapped in the car."

It's unclear what caused the car to lose control and leave the roadway.