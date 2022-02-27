Fiery crash on SR 167 in Kent injures 3

The Washington State Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

KENT, Wash. — Three people were rushed to the hospital after a fiery crash in Kent overnight.

Puget Sound Fire responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 167 near the 212th Street exit at around 2:45 a.m. Puget Sound Fire reports the accident sent a car off the roadway before it crashed through the guard rail and ultimately burst into flames.

Puget Sound Fire was able to put out the fire shortly after arriving. Washington State Patrol troopers also responded to the scene.

King County Medic One, Tri-Med Ambulance and Puget Sound Fire treated three people injured in the crash at the scene. All three injured were transported to the hospital.

The victims' conditions are still unknown.

