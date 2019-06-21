KENT, Washington — A substitute teacher in the Kent Elementary School District has been arrested for allegedly molesting a kindergartner he was looking after.

According to court documents, the child told her parents about the incident when she got home from school on June 4.

She told her parents that the substitute teacher, 72-year-old John DeVeiteo, said she could stay and help him in the classroom during scheduled recess.

DeVeito then played a cartoon and had the victim watch it while sitting on his lap, according to court documents.

The victim said DeVeito had his arms around her for the length of the four-minute video in a "very long hug."

The child also told her parents that DeVeito placed his hands inside the front of her pants while she sat on his lap.

According to court documents, the child said she knew the classroom door was locked because DeVeito allegedly had to get up and take her off his lap to unlock the door and lock it back up again.

Another young student was in the room during the alleged incident.

Kent School District IT staff examined the computer used by DeVeito during the alleged incident and found videos consistent with the time and description that the victim told her parents about.

DeVeito has been a substitute teacher in the Kent School District since February 2018 and has worked at several schools within the district.

He has been charged with first-degree child molestation.

The state has requested that his bail be set at $75,000. Prosecutors also want to prohibit DeVeito from having contact with the victim and all other minors. He also should not be allowed to be employed at any school or daycare, prosecutors said.