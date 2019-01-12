KENT, Wash. — The Kent Downtown Partnership wants people to shop at local businesses beyond Small Business Saturday.

On Saturday, the partnership launched the Penguin Savings Card. The program offers discounts to cardholders shopping at locally owned stores in Kent.

“Local business is important for communities. They’re places where people can come together” said Sam Smith, with the Kent Downtown Partnership.

The Penguin Savings Card costs $25 and includes discounts to more than 30 stores through 2020.

“Each individual business gets to decide what they’re able to do. Not every business has the same bottom line,” explained Sam Smith.

Retro Emporium, a pop culture shop filled with items from the 1960s through early the 2000s, opened in January, making this their first Small Businesses Saturday.

“Typically, we’re used to going to conventions and craft bazaars and things like that, so being stationary and having people come to us is very different. It’s mind-blowing,” said Retro Emporium owner Greg Smith.

As new business owners, Greg Smith and his wife want the store to stand out. They’re finding a way to keep up with online and big-box retail, including offering customers 10 percent off with the Penguin Savings Card.

The Kent Downtown Partnership hopes the card encourages people to shop small and find value in the downtown area beyond Small Business Saturday.

“We want to focus on revitalizing instead of creating something new,” said Sam Smith.