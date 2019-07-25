KENT, Wash. — Following multiple shootings in Kent in recent months, neighbors are calling upon city leaders and police to take action to end the violence.

Kent Police installed cameras in Springwood Park this month, just one of the ways the department is responding to neighbors who say the violence is out of control.

Some of the shootings have happened in and around that park.

Bruce and Sandi Mangus, who live near the park, are no strangers to the sounds of gunfire.

"The first two shootings were during the night. It was all caught on somebody's camera, which is on the south side of the park," Bruce explained.

Surveillance video captured gunfire near the park in April as well as shots fired on June 4. Two days later, a man was shot in the park. On July 1, there was another shooting and attempted carjacking.

"At night, it is kind of scary when you are in bed sleeping, thinking a stray bullet could come through the wall," Sandi said.

RELATED: City launches 'Kent Walks' program to tackle neighborhood issues

During the July 16 Kent City Council meeting, police chief Rafael Padilla said they are investigating a group of people.

"They have been on a tear including multiple vehicle thefts, armed robberies, carjackings, and shootings," Chief Padilla explained. "This is a serious group. We have identified seven. Four of those seven are currently in custody, and the other three are just a matter of time."

Mayor Dana Ralph and Chief Padilla met with management at Birch Creek Apartments, which is near the park, to discuss safety issues.

Officers have talked with businesses owners and reached out to neighbors about block watch programs.

Police also say two bike officers will be assigned to patrol the area.