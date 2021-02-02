One dead after mobile home catches fire in Kent

One person was transported to a local hospital with superficial burn injuries and the other died at the scene.

KENT, Wash. — One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a mobile home caught fire in Kent early Tuesday morning.

According to Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority, firefighters responded to reports of a fire in a home in the 28400 block of 168th Ave SE around 12:50am.

Crews entered the burning residence and pulled two people from the flames. One person was transported to a local hospital with superficial burn injuries and the other died at the scene.