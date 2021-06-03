Kent police ask for help searching for missing girl diagnosed with autism

NiAni Rashaad, 18, has been diagnosed with high-functioning autism. She was last seen in Kent on May 30. Police and NiAni's family are asking for help to find her.

KENT, Wash. — Kent police are searching for a teenager who has been missing since Sunday, May 30.

NiAni Rashaad, 18, was last seen at the corner of Russell Road near the Riverwood Apartments in Kent. She has been diagnosed with high-functioning autism, which makes her more vulnerable. Kent police and the city's mayor are now calling on the community to help get NiAni back home.

"The Kent Police Department is using every resource that we have to make sure that we find NiAni and bring her home. That is the most important thing and it is our number one priority at this point," said Mayor Dana Ralph during a news conference Thursday.

Kent police say they weren't able to issue an Amber Alert for NiAni because she's no longer a minor and there so far hasn't been evidence that points to an abduction.

NiAni's family members were also present at Thursday's news conference and asked for everyone in the community to be on the lookout for their daughter.

"She's coming home!" said Liann Rashaad, NiAni's mother, "and I'm asking for everyone to be on the lookout. Pay attention, provide us with details, provide us with details that we can use to find her because we're gonna find her!"

NiAni was last seen wearing a black top, camo shorts, and a brown afro wig, and police say if anyone has any information to please reach out to the Kent Police Department.