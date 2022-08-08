Crews respond to 5 fires in Kent Monday morning

Puget Sound Fire said crews responded to at least four fires within an hour of each other in Kent early Monday morning.

KENT, Wash. — Firefighters responded to five separate fires in Kent Monday morning. At least four of the fires happened within an hour of each other.

According to Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority, crews responded to two dumpster fires, a pile of tires that was on fire and a car fire on the east hill of Kent within an hour. The fire agency tweeted about the fires around 5:45 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters responded to the fifth fire in a wooded area of Kent. Puget Sound Fire tweeted around 6:15 a.m. that the fire was “very small” but “kept one unit busy for several hours.”

The cause of the fires is under investigation. No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

