KENMORE, Wash. — Corina Pheil is not a career politician, but she accomplished something this month that many people have not been able to do.

“If we can save a family from losing a child that was important to me,” Pheil explained.

When Pheil first heard about the drug Narcan she knew it was a game changer. One dosage can completely or partially reverse an opioid overdose. When she heard that a federal program could put the drug in local schools it seemed like a no-brainer.

“It seemed to be a real easy workable solution to have Narcan in schools to help save lives,” Pheil said.

But Pheil quickly ran into a roadblock. She said as written the good Samaritan laws only protect first responders and medical professionals. Meaning students and teachers couldn’t treat students that were overdosing.

“The real issue in schools is that we don’t have nurses in every school. We don’t have the funding to put nurses in schools,” Pheil said.

So, the mother of two young adult boys headed to Olympia. For the next two years, she advocated to have the law changed.

“I drafted a legislative proposal, and I started asking local officials for help,” she said.

Just this month, Governor Inslee passed Senate Bill 5380. School districts that qualify will now have the medication readily available and personnel will be able to administer the drug without written permission from parents.

“It’s such a simple workable solution and problem-solving solution that puts Narcan in schools within that four minute critical window which you have to save a life,” she said.

The hope is that you or your children will never need the drug. But for Pheil and many others, there’s comfort in knowing it’s there.