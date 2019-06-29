SEATTLE — At Golden Gardens beach in Seattle, people are being told to stay out of the water.

Earlier this week, 165,000 gallons of sewage overflowed just north of the park, according to the Department of Ecology.

The overflow has been stopped, but water samples indicated elevated levels of bacteria.

Water activities are prohibited while the utility and Seattle/King County Public Health address the issue. A no contact advisory is in effect.

On the Department of Ecology's website, under beach closures, it lists Golden Gardens as closed to swimming.

Edmonds Marina Beach Park, Freeland County Park, and Little Squalicum Park are a few of the places with swimming advisories due to elevated or high bacteria levels.

On King County's website, it lists beach closures at Gene Coulon, Hidden Lake, and Lake Wilderness beach.

There are toxic algae warnings at Green Lake's Duck Island area and Hicklin Lake.

Seattle Public Utilities posted a tweet saying, "the overflow was triggered by a blockage in the sewer system. The blockage was caused by tree roots and materials like wipes which, despite what might be on their labels, are not "flushable" A good time to remember: #Don'tFlushTrash."

Friday night at Golden Gardens, beach goers were greeted by bright red signs that said, "CLOSED" and "Water Contaminated."

Water activities at the beach are prohibited while Seattle Public Utilities and the health department address the issues. That means no swimming, fishing or wading in the water.

Linda Keil brought her grandchildren to the beach.

"We did not come to go swimming, but we wanted the water for sand castles," Keil said. "It is contaminated water and we have our grandkids with us, and we don't want anything to happen to them."

Mike Kirkendall is a treasure hunter. He regularly walks along the shoreline with his metal detector mostly searching for old coins. After seeing the signs about contamination, he kept his distance from the water.

"I definitely did not want to go down there and expose myself to that," said Kirkendall.

Contact with fecal contaminated waters can result in gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses, according to the Department of Ecology.