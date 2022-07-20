Missing K9 from Edmonds police is found

The Snohomish Sheriff announced that Ace was found near his home.

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — A K9 was found after he went missing from his Lake Stevens residence on the night between July 19 and July 20.

The dog’s name is Ace and he works for Edmonds Police Department. He was found about half a mile from his home after a neighbor saw him.

Ace originally went missing around midnight of July 20, in his residence near the intersection between 2nd Street, South Nyden Farms Road and 123rd Avenue Southeast.

He was not wearing a collar or anything else that identifies him but he is microchipped. Vets should be able to scan the chip if brought to them.

Snohomish County Sheriff's Office had originally asked anyone who sees Ace to call 911.

Ace is very friendly and lives with his handler, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.