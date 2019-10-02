Justin Timberlake's 'Man of the Woods' concert scheduled for Sunday night at the Tacoma Dome was postponed due the snow in the Puget Sound region.

Fans are being advised to hold onto their tickets for Sunday’s show as events promoter Live Nation hopes to announce rescheduling information in the near future.

The Tacoma Dome expects the Monday night concert to still be on. The Tacoma Dome says any changes to Monday's concert will be posted on its website, Live Nation social media, and by email for those who bought their tickets from Ticketmaster.

Timberlake previously postponed the February performances back in November due to bruised vocal cords.

The recent snow also led to the postponement of Tacoma events by Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band and former first lady Michelle Obama.