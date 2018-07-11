Justin Timberlake fans may be crying a river. The singer had to postpone his upcoming performances at the Tacoma Dome until February due to bruised vocal chords.

Tickets for the November 12 performance will be honored on Sunday, February 10 instead. Tickets for the November 13 performance will be honored on Monday, February 11.

A spokesperson for the Tacoma Dome said, "Justin Timberlake is sorry for the inconvenience to his fans and looks forward to seeing everyone at the rescheduled events."

Timberlake would have been the second major performance at the recently renovated Tacoma Dome. Drake performed there at the beginning of November after a summer-long, $30 million remodel.

