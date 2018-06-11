Jurors in Seattle’s Ride the Ducks civil trial have been listening to witnesses describe the deadly 2015 crash on the Aurora Bridge for four weeks. The trail is to determine who was at fault for the crash that killed five North Seattle College students and injured dozens more.

On Tuesday, they got to see the damaged vehicles first hand.

The jury traveled by bus to a South Park storage facility where Duck Boat 6 and the tour bus it collided with have been stored since the September 2015 accident.

It took less than 10 minutes for them to circle and view both vehicles. No one was allowed to board or climb on the duck boat or the bus.

So far, the jury has viewed diagrams, looked at photos and video of the accident, and listened to victims describe what happened. The in-person viewing of the two vehicles was designed to give jurors perspective.

In September 2015, Duck 6 was full of passengers when its front axle failed, and it careened into oncoming traffic on the Aurora bridge, slamming into a tour bus full of college students.

More than forty people are suing Ride the Ducks Seattle, Ride the Ducks International, the city of Seattle, and the state for the accident.

