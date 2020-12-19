Judge won't speed bail hearings at Tacoma immigration lockup

The judge said he could not conclude that the detention center’s COVID-19 precautions have been unreasonable.

SEATTLE — A federal judge has declined to order speedier bail hearings for detainees at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement lockup in Tacoma, who are especially at risk from COVID-19, despite a few recent cases there.

Attorneys for the detainees asked U.S. District Judge James L. Robart in Seattle to order the expedited bail hearings, to put a cap on the detention center’s population, and to order periodic testing of detainees and staff.

In an order Friday night, the judge declined.