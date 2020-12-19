Judge won't speed bail hearings at Tacoma immigration lockup

SEATTLE — A federal judge has declined to order speedier bail hearings for detainees at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement lockup in Tacoma, who are especially at risk from COVID-19, despite a few recent cases there.
Attorneys for the detainees asked U.S. District Judge James L. Robart in Seattle to order the expedited bail hearings, to put a cap on the detention center’s population, and to order periodic testing of detainees and staff.
In an order Friday night, the judge declined.
Robart said he could not conclude that the detention center’s COVID-19 precautions have been unreasonable.