Judge denies request to stop clean up of homeless camp in Seattle's Cal Anderson Park

Seattle Parks intended on conducting a multi-day "intensive maintenance and cleaning," but it's currently unclear when that will proceed.

SEATTLE — A federal judge has denied a request for a temporary restraining order aimed at stopping city crews from clearing out a homeless camp in Cal Anderson Park in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood.

U.S. District Judge Richard Jones issued his ruling Thursday. According to court documents, the plaintiff, Ada Yeager, did not provide a strong enough argument to warrant stopping the clean up of the camp.

Yeager, who has lived in Cal Anderson Park since June 2020 along with 50 other people, filed the motion Wednesday to stop the city from following through with its plans.

The Seattle Parks and Recreation Department gave the people living in Cal Anderson Park notice on Monday to remove their belongings from the park by 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. However, when city crews showed up to clean up the camp Wednesday morning, they were met by protesters who barricaded parts of the park and intentionally set fire to a tent, Seattle Parks said.

The park closed in late June after it became the center of protests in the "Capitol Hill Organized Protest" zone known as CHOP. Since then, people have continued to occupy it, setting up illegal shelters.

According to Seattle Parks, recent maintenance efforts "have been met with threats of physical violence." This has required Seattle Parks to request police assistance.

