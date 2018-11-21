KING 5 Mornings anchor Joyce Taylor is sharing one of her favorite Thanksgiving dishes — from her family to yours! Joyce has step-by-step instructions for her grandmother's Sweet Potato Pie.

Grandma Porter's Sweet Potato Pie (for 2 pies)

Ingredients:

2 LARGE CANS of sweet potatoes or 5-6 SMALL CANS (Joyce used 15 oz. cans of Princella cut yams in light syrup)

2 cups sugar

6 eggs

1 and 1/2 Tsp cinnamon

1 Tsp All Spice (ground)

1 Tsp nutmeg

1/2 Tsp cloves

1 stick butter, melted (Joyce used unsalted)

2 cans condensed milk - not sweetened

2 Ready-to-bake pie shells (Pillsbury or your favorite brand)

Directions:

Prepare 2 pie dishes with ready-to-bake crusts and set aside

Drain sweet potatoes and blend in a mixer.

Add sugar and blend.

Add eggs, blend

Add spices, blend.

Gradually pour in 1 full can and 3/4 of 2nd can evaporated milk -- slowly blending as you pour.

Add melted butter, blend.

Consistency should be smooth and creamy -- thinner than pancake batter but thicker than whipped eggs.

Bake at 375 degrees for 1 hour 15 minutes to 1 and 1/2 hours -- until golden on top and firm in the middle.

Serve with whipped cream or ice cream. It's delicious warm!

Happy Thanksgiving!

Joyce Taylor

