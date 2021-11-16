Police search for man swept away by floodwaters in Whatcom County

Police said Jose Garcia was last seen clinging to a tree on Main Street in Everson Sunday night.

EVERSON, Wash. — Police are searching for a Whatcom County man who was swept away by floodwaters in the Everson.

The Everson Police Department said Jose Garcia was last seen clinging to a tree on Main Street Sunday night as floodwaters kept rising. Police said he was about 300 feet from his vehicle.

Garcia’s daughter said he was last heard from around 3 a.m. The Whatcom County Sheriff's Office said Garcia had not been found as of 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Everson is located east of Lynden near the Nooksack River.

An atmospheric river brought heavy rain and wind to western Washington on Sunday night, prompting Flood Warnings on a dozen rivers. The Nooksack River spilled over its banks Monday morning and washed out several roads.

The Nooksack River at Everson crested Monday afternoon in minor flood stage, according to the National Weather Service.