One of the joggers who was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Finch Road and Sportsman Club Road on Sunday morning has died, according to police.

Bainbridge Police Chief Matthew Hamner declined to identify that individual but said the deceased is believed to be from Seattle. The second jogger, who police believe is from Bainbridge, remains in "critical but stable" condition, Hamner said.

The two were flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, both in critical condition, after they were hit by the vehicle at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Hamner said the driver of the vehicle did not leave the scene after he hit the joggers.

Kitsap County Sheriff's Office investigators are taking the lead investigating the collision. Hamner declined to give more information about the incident while their investigation continues.

"Our thoughts and our prayers and our hearts go out to everyone involved," Hamner said. "This is difficult for everyone. The most important thing to say is that we be thoughtful and prayerful for all involved in this very, very tough situation."

