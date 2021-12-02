Missing 74-year-old Skagit County man found dead in floodwaters

Jim Foster went missing after leaving his Clear Lake home for Sedro-Woolley.

CLEAR LAKE, Wash. — The Skagit County Sheriff’s Department said the body of a missing 74-year-old man from Clear Lake was found in floodwaters Wednesday.

Jim Foster went missing on Nov. 28 after leaving the Clear Lake area for Sedro-Woolley.

His body was found in floodwaters near Francis Road in Clear Lake.

The small town, which sits outside of Mount Vernon, borders the Skagit River and saw flooding as a result of the recent atmospheric river weather systems that have dropped a record amount of rainfall on the region through November.

The deadly flooding that hit Skagit and Whatcom counties in northwestern Washington also caused widespread damage.

On Nov. 15, an Everson man’s body was found after he went missing while driving through floodwaters to get to work. His body was found between Everson and Nooksack in a wooded area.

Bellingham, the largest city in Whatcom County, saw more than 14.5 inches of rain throughout November, making it the wettest November on record for the area.

As of Thursday, forecasts show western Washington has likely put the atmospheric river systems in the past, at least for now.