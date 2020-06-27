Puyallup man remembered during unique drive-up style celebration of life

Jim Diggs was known for many things, and his pride for connecting people was evident by the impressive attendance at a unique celebration of life on Friday.

Jim Diggs was known for many things, and his pride for connecting people was evident by the impressive attendance at Friday’s gathering.

Diggs was a realtor for 36 years, but that’s just one of many chapters. He spent four years in the Navy during Vietnam, worked as a lineman for Tacoma City Light for 14 years, volunteered as a reading tutor for an elementary school, and at the age of 77, he was line dancing four days a week in a group called Kitsap Kickers.

On Friday, Diggs’ family “did the Puyallup” in their own way. The family organized a drive-up movie-style celebration with a slideshow on YouTube and a Eulogy broadcast on a local radio station so guests could listen in their vehicles.

The Gold Lot at the Washington State Fairgrounds was filled with happy tears as loved ones remembered the life of “the 6-foot-5 gentle giant.”

Friday would’ve been Jim and Sherry Diggs’ 56th wedding anniversary. The celebration of life started at 11:37 a.m., which was the time when Diggs passed away.

“I think I’m the luckiest girl in the world to be married to him,” said Sherry Diggs. “He’s a good volunteer, a good mentor, an honest man, and I’m happy to be his wife!”