Jefferson County Sheriff's Office involved in shooting near Brinnon

No officers were hurt in the shooting. The Washington State Patrol is assisting with the investigation.

BRINNON, Wash. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office was involved in a shooting near Brinnon, just north of Dosewallips State Park on Friday, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP).

No officers were injured in the shooting. WSP has not confirmed whether anyone else was injured in the shooting. 

Dosewallips Road is closed at Highway 101 in Brinnon due to the investigation, according to Jefferson County Emergency Management.  

People are asked to stay away from the area while the investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

