As Hurricane Florence closes in on the East Coast, people are rushing to evacuate as airports start closing down ahead of the potentially disastrous Category 3 storm.

One evacuee is Kimberly Brewer, a JBLM-based Air Force nurse visiting South Carolina. Brewer is one of about one million evacuees fleeing the coastal Carolina region which is expected to experience catastrophic flooding and high winds as a result of the dangerous hurricane.

Brewer was able to leave at noon on September 12 but said Interstate 40 was "bumper to bumper" the morning of her flight, a surprise for her as she usually sees people ignoring evacuation notices.

"I'm from here, so I lived through Hugo and all those other legendary storms," Brewer said.

During Hurricane Fran in 1996, Brewer lost power and water for nine days.

However, Brewer says she has never seen a public response similar to the one ahead of Hurricane Florence.

"You can't get water. There are places that have run out of gas. They're actually reversing I-26 leaving Charleston," she said. "I think people are taking this pretty seriously."

Florence is expected to make landfall on Thursday night with hurricane warnings affecting about 5.4 million residents.

