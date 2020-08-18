JBLM soldier drowns in lake in Mount Rainier National Park

The body of 23-year-old Antonio Scott was recovered from a lake below Emmons Glacier. Scott went swimming on Saturday and never resurfaced after going underwater.

The body of a 23-year-old soldier stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord was recovered Monday from a lake in Mount Rainier National Park.

According to the National Park Service (NPS), Specialist Antonio Scott of JBLM went swimming with friends Saturday in an unnamed lake below Emmons Glacier near the White River Campground. Scott began to struggle while crossing the lake and went underwater. His friends attempted to assist him but were unsuccessful, and Scott remained underwater.

The NPS said someone notified a park ranger at the White River Campground who responded to the lake and began searching for Scott.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Dive Team (PCSDT) recovered Scott’s body around noon on Monday.

“We send our deepest condolences to Specialist Scott’s family, friends, and military colleagues,” Deputy Superintendent of Mount Rainier National Park Tracy Swartout said in a statement. “We also appreciate the many searchers who contributed to locating him.”