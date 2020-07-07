Inslee 'disappointed' over controversial post by cousin, a King County detective

A King County Sheriff’s Office detective who came under fire for comments about protesters is Gov. Jay Inslee’s cousin.

Gov. Jay Inslee said he’s “deeply disappointed” with controversial comments about Seattle protesters made by his cousin, a King County Sheriff’s Office detective.

Detective Mike Brown was placed on leave Monday after posting a photo on social media that ridiculed protesters who were struck by a car on a closed freeway.

“I'm deeply disappointed and totally reject the language of my cousin Mike Brown who made inflammatory comments about recent protests,” Inslee tweeted Tuesday. “The language is unacceptable and just flat wrong, particularly from a law enforcement officer, as we try to heal the divisions of our community.”

Brown’s post reportedly read, “All lives splatter.” Another post on the same account appeared to mock the death of Lorenzo Anderson, who was fatally shot during the Capitol Hill Organized Protest.

The sheriff's office and the Office of Law Enforcement Oversight (OLEO) are investigating.

OLEO said Tuesday it received an “unprecedented” number of public inquiries about Brown’s comments.

The agency also requested a meeting with King County Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht to discuss community concerns about the organizational culture at the sheriff’s office and address community mistrust.