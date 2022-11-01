January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Here's one way you can help

While trafficking may feel like it's a world away, a Seattle nonprofit says thousands of people are sold for sex on any given night in King County.

SEATTLE — As the president of the United States works to draw attention to human trafficking, a local nonprofit is sharing how individuals can help victims living in western Washington.

President Joe Biden recently proclaimed January as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

In his proclamation, the president called upon "businesses, civil society organizations, communities of faith, families, and all Americans to recognize the vital role we play in combating human trafficking."

While trafficking may feel like it's a world away, a Seattle nonprofit says thousands of people are sold for sex on any given night in King County.

Jan. 11 is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day and nonprofit Real Escape from the Sex Trade (REST) wants more Washingtonians to be aware of the rising trend here at home.

“Sex trafficking isn’t just something that happens across the world, it’s happening daily right here in the Seattle area,” said founder and executive director Amanda Hightower.

REST was founded in 2009 by a group of women who recognized that very few services existed to meet the needs of sexually exploited individuals.

Shama Shams is the Director of Philanthropy for REST and joined Hightower for a virtual Q&A and educated the audience to the harsh realities they face and the vitals services REST provides.

“In 2021 REST engaged with 647 victims and survivors of sexual exploitation,” she said.

In addition to a 24/7 hotline, REST operates a transitional home and has a drop-in resources center that offers meals, clothing and other support.

In 2021, REST provided safe and stable housing to seven residents with a 96% occupancy for the year. REST is planning to open a second house in North Seattle in 2022.

REST is raising awareness and continues to offer programs that provide relationship-based, survivor-centered, and trauma-informed service for women and men that have been exploited in the sex trade.

The non-profit accepts donations of money and goods and is always looking for volunteers and community advocates. Info at www.IWantRest.com.