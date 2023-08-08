It's easier than ever to support local farmers during National Farmers Market Week

The week aims to celebrate the impact of farmers markets and their vital role in America's food supply chain.

SEATTLE — National Farmers Market Week aims to celebrate the growth and impact of farmers markets and their vital role in America's food supply chain. For the 24th year, the Farmers Market Coalition is honoring the seasonal scents and flavors that make the local markets so popular.

The Farmers Market Coalition is driven by three primary goals. First is for farmers to earn fair prices for the fruits of their labor by selling directly to consumers. The Coalition also focuses on consumer access to fresh, nutritious, local produce. The third focus is for communities to regain a figurative “town square,” experiencing the many positive outcomes of foot traffic and community connection. Seattle’s KING County is an example of a thriving farmers market community where you can find a local farmers market every day of the week.

Washington state prides itself on a number of lively farmers markets in cities all across the state. The Washington State Farmers Market Association (WSFMA) has made it even easier to support like farmers this week through a website directory. The "Find a Market" list helps customers locate specifics like Washington asparagus, fresh flowers and plant starts.

The WSFMA also provides resources, training and peer support for farmers markets in Washington state.

Matt Kelly is the board president for the WSFMA and leads as the executive director for the Queen Anne Farmers Market, Seattle’s only independent farmers market. Queen Anne Farmers Market operates on Thursdays from June to October and serves more than 100,000 customers a season. The impact of Queen Anne’s farmers market alone provides jobs to more than 300 people and supports local food banks with more than 5,000 pounds of produce donated.

"We have an incredible lineup of markets around the county and across the state," Kelly said.

Even the USDA is celebrating National Farmers Market Week with new efforts to support small to mid-sized farmers and regional food systems, including farmers' markets. Many farmers' markets participate in the WIC (Women, Infants & Children) and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program, SNAP, and SNAP Market Match. These programs brought $4.8 million in sales to farmers and healthy food to families last year. Over 560 farm families and hundreds more food vendors and artisans are eager to serve you at 135 Washington Farmers Markets.