Washington Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal visited the federal detention center in Seatac Saturday to speak with the two dozen male immigrants being detained.



The visit followed her visit two weeks to meet the 174 women being held there at the time.



She said the men's stories were just as emotional as the women's as they recounted death threats and physical abuse they endured.



"It was just heartbreaking," Jayapal told KING 5 News. "I think Trump would like you to think that these are all gang members. None of them had criminal records. None of them were involved in any of that. They were just trying to bring their children and their families to safety and to stay alive."

