ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Cameras are now installed on 30 school buses in Issaquah to hold drivers accountable if they run through stop paddles. The cameras are already in use, and tickets will begin being issued to violators on Nov. 1.

"Drivers have been asking for the stop paddle cameras for quite a few years now and they're very excited that it's happening," Coleen Xaudaro, Issaquah School District transportation director, said in a video created by the district.

"I've seen many drivers run my stop sign several times," said Violeta Sialer, who has been a school bus driver for 12 years. "The school bus stop running is a big problem here in Issaquah."

There are cameras on the side that face the back as well as cameras at the rear of the bus that face forward to show the stop paddle.

Along with photos, there will be video recorded several seconds before and after the vehicle drives by the bus. The video will have indicator icons to show which lights were active and for how long, according to the Sammamish Police Department.

Drivers who violate the stop will have their license plate information sent directly to law enforcement and be subject to a $419 fine.

Issaquah School District has now joined Highline, Bellevue, and Seattle school districts, who contract with King County Sheriff's Office to review violations and issue citations when someone runs through a stop arm paddle.

Results of an annual survey from the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services for the 2018-2019 school year reported that 130,963 school bus drivers across the country observed 95,319 vehicles passed their buses illegally which equals more than 15 million violations in a 180-day school year.

Oct. 21 to 25 is National School Bus Safety Week. Here are some tips on school bus safety for parents and children.

