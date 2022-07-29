Issaquah girls' softball team headed to compete in the World Series

The Issaquah Little League Majors All-Star softball team put on a dominant performance in the nationals, and they're now on the way to their sport's biggest stage.

Example video title will go here for this video

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — You may not have heard of the Issaquah Little League Majors All-Star softball team but you’ll soon get a chance to watch the young ladies playing on the world's biggest stage: The Little League Softball World Series.

The team is made of 10,11 and 12-year-old girls who say last year's heartbreaking loss in the District Championships fueled them to be the dominant force they’ve become in 2022.

Scott Soden’s son Piper plays on All-Stars and says the ladies have been very convincing this season. They won Districts in North Bend and then won State in Des Moines and moved on to California where they have been competing in Northwest Regionals.

The Issaquah Little League Majors All-Star softball team has been a steamroller and won their first 3 games with a combined score of 33-3.

“They actually called a few of them early for the mercy rule,” said Soden. To punch a ticket to their world series the ladies would only need to defeat a Billings Montana team they previously beat in game one 13-3. It was a historic day for Issaquah.

Issaquah defeated Montana 13-4 and are not officially headed to the biggest stage in their sport.

“From what I’ve been told, a softball team from the state of Washington has never made it to the Little League World Series. Baseball teams have, never a softball team. This win is historic for these girls and for Issaquah softball.” said Soden.

Now a group of 10,11 and 12-year-old girls will live their dreams and head to Greenville North Carolina next month to compete in the 2022 Little League Softball World Series.

After 2 years of not being able to hold traditional events due to the coronavirus pandemic, international competition is back and includes teams from Canada, the Philippines and Puerto Rico are just a few of the teams who are competing from overseas.