Landslide closes more than 2 miles of Newport Way NW in Issaquah

Newport Way NW was closed Wednesday morning from Lakemont Boulevard SE to State Route 900.

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — The city of Issaquah closed Newport Way NW from Lakemont Boulevard SE to State Route 900 Wednesday morning due to a landslide.

The landslide occurred at NW Oakcrest Drive, according to the city. Multiple concrete barriers were pushed into the roadway.

There is currently no estimated time to reopen the roughly 2.3-mile stretch of road.

The city asking everyone to use alternate routes, but some local access is possible on either side of the slide.

Some communities in the area are solely accessed by the closed roadway, including homes off NW Oakcrest Drive where the slide occurred.

🚧Road Closure: Newport Way NW from Lakemont Blvd SE to SR-900 is fully closed due to a landslide at NW Oakcrest Dr. No current timeline for reopening. Please use alternate routes. Local access is possible from each direction. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/RxgJAMriLn — City of Issaquah (@cityofissaquah) January 12, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.