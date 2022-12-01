Landslide closes more than 2 miles of Newport Way NW in Issaquah

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — The city of Issaquah closed Newport Way NW from Lakemont Boulevard SE to State Route 900 Wednesday morning due to a landslide.
The landslide occurred at NW Oakcrest Drive, according to the city. Multiple concrete barriers were pushed into the roadway.
There is currently no estimated time to reopen the roughly 2.3-mile stretch of road.
The city asking everyone to use alternate routes, but some local access is possible on either side of the slide.
Some communities in the area are solely accessed by the closed roadway, including homes off NW Oakcrest Drive where the slide occurred.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.