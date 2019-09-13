ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Several Issaquah students who took the College Board Advanced Placement (AP) exams last school year were shocked to learn that some of their classmates didn’t get their scores.

Alison Fullington, who is starting her senior year with a full class load, was one of 92 students at Liberty High School in Issaquah who had missing scores from an AP test she took last May.

Students spend about four hours taking each of those exams and spend all year preparing for it.

Test results in Washington state were supposed to go out to students on July 9. However, many students noticed that their AP Language test scores were missing.

Fullington said she contacted College Board multiple times this summer. They told her that the delay was probably her fault for not filling out information.

“Then the next day, I got the email that the College Board did not, in fact, have the tests,” Fullington said.

The Issaquah School District said that the College Board told them that the tests made it to them okay and that the tracking information backs that up. But something happened and the tests are not there, the district said.

Students have three options: they can get a refund, retake the test or have the College Board give them a projected score using sections of the test they did have. Not all colleges will accept the last option.

“For some, it’s issues with college applications as well," Fullington said. "I have some friends who are applying to scholarships based on their AP scores and without this one score, they may not get that scholarship."

Fullington hopes other hard-working kids don’t have to worry about lost tests on top of everything else.

“It’s really hard to go through this and have to make decisions like this on limited information and limited time. I don’t want anyone else to have to do that,” she said.

The Issaquah School District said they are working with each of the impacted students.

The College Board has not yet responded to KING 5’s questions on the matter.