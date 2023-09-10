Israeli-Americans mourn together in Washington as Hamas conflict intensifies

The contention and hurt behind this attack is so severe, that it can even be felt all the way in Washington.

WASHINGTON — Israeli-Americans in Washington are losing sleep and anxiously waiting by their phones after a harrowing couple of days.

"We are all mourning," said a woman who moved to Washington from Israel nine years ago. She asked that her name not be used in this story.

She grew up in a village in Israel, and spent the weekend with loved ones watching the horrific news stories, glued to her phone.

"Hoping that he's still alive," she, in reference to her good friend and former neighbor. "They were just surrounded by terrorists that shot them and some of them were kidnapped to Gaza to be abused and to be used as a living shield."

Israeli supporters held a moment of silence on the streets of Kirkland Sunday afternoon, while just across the street, Palestinian supporters shouted phrases such as, "Resistance is justified when people are occupied!"

Police shut down sections of the street while hundreds rallied, including Israeli supporters.

A National Security Council spokesman also says U.S. Citizens are unaccounted for, and former US Army General Barry McCaffrey said that some are potentially being held hostage.

"The Hamas was trying to maximize surprise, and they achieved it," said McCaffrey.

But for some, the wait for answers continues.

McCaffrey added, "I think the information available on who may have been killed or injured or who may have been abducted is not going to be finalized for days, if not weeks."

The woman said she has lost sleep over the weekend, "hearing the horrible stories."

She also shared her plea with the international community, to "do all in your power to free the hostages as soon as possible."

If you are interested in info on how to help the civilians impacted by this, the CEO of the Israeli-American Council would like to point you to their Facebook group or website.

"Including about rallies, including about local opportunities, including about community-wide and beyond briefings from senior experts, and including ways to donate that fulfill desperate needs on the grounds in Israel, even as we speak today," said Elan Carr, the council's CEO.