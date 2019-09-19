OAK HARBOR, Wash. — An Oak Harbor drop-in center for the homeless lost $100,000 in funding from Island County after allegations against a staff member.

The accusations at Spin Cafe involve a staff member allegedly dating a homeless client as well as potential drug use by a staffer while on-duty. Management questioned the accuracy of the claims and said the $100,000 financial hit could be crippling.

Spin Cafe serves about 60 homeless and low-income people every day, providing meals and resources to help them get back on their feet.

However, complaints from the public about inappropriate relationships and drug abuse threaten its future.

"We want them to be able to serve the population, but they have to do it in a way that’s safe," said Island County Commissioner Jill Johnson.

Johnson said the county had no choice but to terminate the two-year, $100,000 contract with the organization.

"We're not looking to punish Spin Cafe, but we are stewards of public funds. That means certain expectations have to be met. We err on the side of the client."

Vivian Rogers Decker runs Spin Cafe. She said the issues brought to her attention had either already been addressed or weren't a violation of the contract.

Rogers Decker claims the county's cuts came with no warning and will likely mean two staff members will have to be cut, potentially forcing the closure of the organization's drop-in center.

"On a larger community scale, it means our community loses out by not having this resource available to people in need," she said.

"This was a systemic issue," Johnson countered. "I think allowing people to be in a situation where they are being exploited by the people helping them is doing more harm than good."

Community members who've heard the news are showing their support by donating money to help keep Spin Cafe fully operational. Juli Brooks-Leete gave $100, hoping the facility will keep serving those in need.

"Many of the people may not know where to find those services," Brooks-Leete explained. "I mean, you’re going to have people going hungry."

Spin Cafe hopes to make some changes and work out an agreement with Island County to get the contract reinstated, but that may not happen for at least a year.