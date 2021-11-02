Is winter coming? Weekend storms could bring snow to western Washington passes

The relatively snow-starved fall so far may be turning a corner this weekend with snow levels dropping to 3,000-4,000 feet.

SEATTLE — The Puget Sound region got a nice bath in late October with multiple systems dropping buckets of rain over the course of a week, but when it comes to snow in the mountains, much of the Cascades has been relatively parched.

However, this could change with this weekend’s forecast, which calls for cooler storms dropping snow as far down as 3,000 feet Saturday and Sunday. Monday could even see snow as low as 2,500 feet.

This time of year is about the normal time for the region’s mountains to begin accumulating snow, according to KING 5 Meteorologist Rich Marriott.

The winter forecast calls for a La Nina, which means there will be cooler than normal surface waters in the central Pacific Ocean. This means that the odds for a lot of snow in the winter go up, though it is no guarantee.

According to the latest forecast for January to the start of Spring, there will be below normal temperatures and above-normal precipitation. This recipe could make for above-normal snowfall throughout the winter.

“It is too early to know how much snow will fall in the mountains next weekend, but our best estimate is a foot above 5,000 feet and probably a few inches as low as 3,000 feet,” said Marriott.

So far, Stevens Pass expects to open its ski area on Dec. 3, Mission Ridge Nov. 19 and Whistler Blackcomb in Whistler, B.C. on Nov. 25.

Crystal Mountain, which saw a historic amount of snow in late September in 2013, also announced the start of its season will be Nov. 19.

Those start dates could change based on weather and snowfall.

Crystal’s Green Valley, which is at about 5,600 feet, saw up to 3 feet of snow, allowing the mountain to open the ski area for one day on Oct. 1 before it all melted away.