Investigation: Tumwater fire chief falsified time sheets

The City of Tumwater estimates Jeff Jernigan’s actions resulted in $13,000 in overpayments.

TUMWATER, Wash. — Tumwater Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Jernigan resigned in June after an investigation determined he falsified time sheets, a Tumwater spokesperson confirmed.

When a city employee noticed a discrepancy in Jernigan’s records, the city looked into his past time sheets, dating back to 2018.

City spokesperson Ann Cook said investigators found eight instances when Jernigan falsified time sheets between 2020 and the spring of 2023. Jernigan said the sheets reflected he was working when he did not show up for work, according to Cook.

The falsifications resulted in more than $13,000 in overpayments, said Cook. Some of the funds were paid directly to Jernigan, but he was also held responsible for generating overtime costs for co-workers who would not have earned overtime had Jernigan showed up for the shifts.

Cook said no disciplinary action was taken against Jernigan because he offered his resignation in June and the outstanding funds were taken out of Jernigan’s final paycheck.

When contacted about the investigation, Jernigan had no comment.

Tumwater Mayor Debbie Sullivan and Fire Chief Brian Hurley declined interview requests about the investigation because it is being reviewed by the state Auditor’s Office.

A spokesperson for the auditor said, “The State Auditor’s Office is conducting an audit of the City of Tumwater now, and will review concerns about any misappropriation of funds in the course of that work.”

In addition to his work with the City of Tumwater, Jernigan had been on the West Thurston Fire Board of Commissioners since 2013. Jernigan resigned from that position last week, citing “personal reasons,” according to West Thurston Fire Chief Rob Smith.