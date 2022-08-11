Investigation finds multiple 'likely' instances of racist slurs toward Lakes High students

An investigation was launched after multiple reports of slurs used by Camano High School students toward Lake High students.

STANWOOD, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video on the investigation into alleged racist slurs used by Stanwood High School students originally aired November 8, 2022.

An investigation by the Stanwood-Camano School District has found two "likely" instances of racist slurs being used toward Lakes High School students during a November football game by Camano High School students.

Stanwood-Camano School District announced it had launched an investigation shortly after a Nov. 4 football game between Lakes and Stanwood, in which witnesses reported players and cheerleaders from Lakes were subjected to racist slurs by both the Stanwood student section and players on the Stanwood football team.

In a statement on the district's website posted Friday, it provided the summary of two separate incidents, one investigated by district staff and another in which an outside investigator was retained.

The first involved a "nearly identical" report the district and the Washington Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) received of Stanwood students using racist slurs toward Lakes students in the girls' restroom at the stadium.

The district's investigation involved interviewing 8 students, staff and parents from the Clover Park School District, which includes Lakes High, and the Stanwood-Camano School District. It found that "hateful words were likely used in the bathroom before the November 4 football game. While the investigation did not identify a specific person, the evidence suggests the incident occurred."

It added that "as a result, we will refocus our ongoing efforts and actions intended to teach students that such behaviors are unacceptable and never tolerated. Should more information become available, all discipline measures applied will align with District policy."

The other incident, which the district retained an outside investigator for, centered around a social media post alleging that slurs had been used by Stanwood students toward Lakes High football players during the Nov. 4 game.

"The outside investigation, conducted by attorney Noel Treat, involved reviewing statements and interviewing over 50 individuals across two school districts, including others present on and off the field. The findings suggest that there was not sufficient evidence to find the use of the “N-word” by players during the game," the district's findings read in part.

"The investigation did find that it was more likely than not that a student used offensive language in the student stands. The student has been identified to the school principal for appropriate follow-up. All discipline measures will align with District policy," the statement continues.