KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — Road rage and erratic driving is believed to be what led to a pursuit that ended with the fatal shooting Kittitas County Deputy Ryan Thompson Tuesday night.

Kittitas Police Officer Benito Chavez was wounded and is recovering at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, the two tried to stop a vehicle in the Badger Pocket area of Kittitas County.

After a short pursuit, the suspect's vehicle came to a stop at the end of Pierce Street. The driver got out of the vehicle and fired at the deputy and officer, who returned fire, according to initial reports.

A witness said he heard several shots fired.

"I just heard all the sirens and saw all the commotion over there and I thought they had it handled. I heard gunshots - like five pops," he said.

Deputy Thompson suffered a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at Kittitas Valley Hospital.

Officer Chavez was shot in one of his legs and flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Officer Chavez is in satisfactory condition, according to officials at Harborview.

Harborview spokesperson Susan Gregg says the officer's injuries are being further evaluated. The good news, she says, is he is not in the intensive care unit.

The suspect was shot and was taken to Kittitas Valley Hospital where the suspect later died.

It's unclear why the suspect failed to stop for police and started firing at authorities.

The Ellensburg Police Department to conducting the investigation.

Ellensburg Police Chief Ken Wade says they are in the early stages of the investigation. Though police know who the suspect is, the suspect hasn't been positively identified by the coroner's office. An autopsy is scheduled for later Wednesday.

Investigators are currently seeking out and interviewing people who knew the suspect. At this point, Chief Wade says there is no "firm" information on what prompted the shooting.

WATCH: State Patrol trooper reacts to fatal shooting of Kittitas deputy