In Seattle, the Muslim community is being embraced by their friends and neighbors after the deadly terror attacks in Christchurch, New Zealand.

At Idris Mosque in North Seattle, signs of sympathy and support were left outside. One card said, "Jewish Seattleites Support Muslim Neighbors." Bouquets of flowers and candles were also placed near the front door.

On Friday night, Len Reid, originally from Australia, reflected on the massacre at two New Zealand mosques that killed 49 people. He serves as the President of the Australian New Zealand American Society in Seattle.

"It was disbelief at first that someone would go and do that in a place like New Zealand, and I was just deeply saddened for those people who had gone to church to pray," said Reid.

Also expressing their grief is the Council on American-Islamic Relations in Washington.

In a statement, CAIR-WA said, “We grieve with our brothers and sisters in New Zealand tonight. This type of violent hate is unacceptable anywhere and particularly horrifying in a house of worship. No one should ever feel afraid while practicing their faith."

CAIR-WA says it is working with law enforcement, mosque leaders, and elected officials to ensure that places of worship are secure.

On Monday from 7 – 9 p.m., there will be an interfaith vigil and anti-islamophobia teach-in at Muslim Association of Puget Sound in Redmond.

