Seattle AC installation companies already booked into the summer

Heating and cooling companies in the Seattle area said they're already booked through July.

SEATTLE — If there is ever a time to invest in air conditioning, it might be now.

Temperatures are expected to hit 70 degrees in Seattle on Thursday, the warmest day the area has seen in months.

It may remind some people of a record-breaking heatwave last summer when portable AC units quickly went out of stock and people ended up booking hotel rooms for a reprieve from the heat.

Mark Strok, owner of Go Green Heating & Air Conditioning in Eastlake, said the demand for air conditioner installation skyrocketed that summer, and demand has been consistent for months.

"People were getting prepared in the wintertime for the summer, which usually we didn't see that before in the past," explained Strok.

Two other heating and cooling companies also said they have been busy booking appointments specifically for AC installation.

Anyone desiring AC installed before July should have an appointment already booked, according to Kevin Axtell, vice president of sales and operations at Greenwood Heating.

It's the same situation for Strok's business.

"People who are wanting air condition now are going to have to wait for after summer to get it installed," said Strok.

Jamey Stephens, of Evergreen Home Heating & Energy, said customers have been calling through the fall and winter to add cooling systems with the mindset of having it ready before the summer.

Around 44% of homes in the Seattle area have air conditioning installed, according to 2019 U.S. Census data, which was the fewest in the U.S. at the time. But demand is increasing.

"Generally speaking, over the last 4 or 5 years, the Seattle market has seen heavy demand for air conditioning. This never used to be the case," Stephens said via email.

With the warmest temperatures Seattle has seen in months coming on Thursday, Strok said he is ready for a new round of interested customers who are reminded of what might be ahead.

"I was like, 'Oh, get ready for lots of phone calls because it's going to happen,'" he said.