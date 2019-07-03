One week into his presidential campaign, Washington Governor Jay Inslee is already getting questions about spending on out-of-state trips.

Inslee hit the campaign trail shortly after last week's announcement, making national TV appearances and delivered a series of stump speeches touting his credentials on climate change in Iowa on Tuesday.

Washington state Senator Phil Fortunato, R-Auburn, sent Inslee a letter the same day urging the governor to stop using state funds for campaign activities.

The Washington State Patrol, tasked as Inslee's security detail, requested an additional $1.3 million for the increase in out-of-state trips, The Seattle Times reported in November.

In his letter, Fortunato asks Inslee to reimburse the WSP for all past and future costs related to the campaign and take a salary reduction to compensate for the increased costs of the lieutenant governor filling in as governor.

"At a time when taxpayers are facing the potential of a crippling new carbon tax, sizeable new gas tax increases, and billions in other taxes, we simply cannot ask the WSP to subsidize your presidential campaign activities," part of Fortunato's letter read.

Inslee told The Seattle Times on Tuesday that he did not plan to reimburse the state for increased security costs due to the campaign.

“This is a state law or obligation that security is provided, has historically been provided for any governor for all of their travels under any circumstances. I am not going to propose a change in that policy,” Inslee told the Times.

Inslee is back in Washington for a couple planned appearances before traveling to Nevada and California.