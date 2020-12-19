x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Local News

Gov. Inslee delays implementation of plastic bag law in Washington due to pandemic

The governor cited supply issues affecting retailers' ability to procure the alternative bags due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Credit: KING

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee has issued a proclamation delaying the implementation of a law banning retailers from using single-use plastic bags. 

Inslee issued the proclamation Friday, saying a law that passed the 2020 legislative session that was set to go into effect on Jan. 1 will be on hold at least through January because of the coronavirus pandemic

The governor cited supply issues affecting retailers' ability to procure the alternative bags, including: increased demand for paper and thicker plastic bags, due to increased demand for takeout and groceries; thicker plastic bag manufacturers turning to making hospital gowns and PPE and a ban on people bringing bags from home to use at stores to protect workers. 

Related Articles