BURIEN, Wash. — New video released by the King County Sheriff’s Office shows the moment a van slammed into a busy Ross Dress for Less store in Burien in December. Eleven people were injured, including a toddler.

Investigators said the driver of the van was under the influence of drugs and was helping another person flee after shoplifting.

Two-year-old David Menjivar is still recovering from multiple fractures at Harborview Medical Center. David’s family told KING 5 he may have brain damage.

The child has spent time in intensive care, and it could be months before he's well enough to return home, his family said.

Obdulio Chiche is the boy's grandfather and is also recovering from severe injuries to his legs.

“It’s a lot of stress,” Chiche said.

The expenses are piling up while Chiche and his grandson recuperate. Chiche said his medical bills currently exceed $90,000.

King County Sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott said first responders were so moved after speaking to David's family that they organized a collection within the department. They then extended it to the public through the family's GoFundMe account.

