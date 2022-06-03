x
Deadly crash blocking all but 1 lane on NB I-5 express lanes near SR 520

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson tweeted that the collision is expected to cause long delays.
Credit: WSDOT
A crash on the northbound Interstate 5 express lanes at Roaoke Street backed up traffic on June 3, 2022.

SEATTLE — A deadly crash has closed all but one lane of the northbound Interstate 5 express lanes near State Route 520 in Seattle, according to officials.

The Seattle Fire Department responded to the scene and extricated people from a vehicle after it was reported they were trapped.

A woman in her 40s was pronounced dead at the scene and a man, also in his 40s, was transported in stable condition to Harborview Medical Center, according to the Seattle Fire Department. 

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson originally tweeted that it was a "serious injury crash."

All entrances to the express lanes are closed.

Northbound traffic is backed up through Seattle, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. 

   

