Injured bear spotted near Redmond Town Center

If anyone spots the bear, they are asked to call the Redmond Police Department's non-emergency number at 425-556-2600.

REDMOND, Wash. — Multiple 911 callers reported sightings of an injured bear near the Redmond Town Center at around 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Witnesses said the bear seemed to be walking with a limp. The bear was last seen in the area of Leary Way and Bear Creek Parkway headed north, according to the Redmond Police Department (RPD).

RPD asks if anyone sees the bear, they are asked to keep a distance and contact the police department's non-emergency number at 425-556-2600.

The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife is responding to the incident. Neither RPD nor Fish and Wildlife have specified what type of bear it was.

American black bears are the most common type of bear in Washington State.

In the event that someone comes into close contact with a bear, WDFW offers these tips: