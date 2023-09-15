Injured bear spotted near Redmond Town Center

REDMOND, Wash. — Multiple 911 callers reported sightings of an injured bear near the Redmond Town Center at around 9 p.m. on Thursday.
Witnesses said the bear seemed to be walking with a limp. The bear was last seen in the area of Leary Way and Bear Creek Parkway headed north, according to the Redmond Police Department (RPD).
RPD asks if anyone sees the bear, they are asked to keep a distance and contact the police department's non-emergency number at 425-556-2600.
The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife is responding to the incident. Neither RPD nor Fish and Wildlife have specified what type of bear it was.
American black bears are the most common type of bear in Washington State.
In the event that someone comes into close contact with a bear, WDFW offers these tips:
- Stop, remain calm, and assess the situation. If the bear seems unaware of you, move away quietly when it’s not looking in your direction. Continue to observe the animal as you retreat, watching for changes in its behavior.
- If a bear walks toward you, identify yourself as a human by standing up, waving your hands above your head, and talking to the bear in a low voice.
- Don’t throw anything at the bear that the bear could interpret as a threat or a challenge.
- If you cannot safely move away from the bear or the bear continues toward you, scare it away by clapping your hands, stomping your feet, yelling and staring the animal in the eyes. If you are in a group, stand shoulder-to-shoulder and raise and wave your arms to appear intimidating. The more it persists the more aggressive your response should be. If you have bear spray, use it.
- Do not run from the bear. Bears can run up to 35 mph and running may trigger an attack. Climbing a tree is generally not recommended as an escape from an aggressive black bear, as black bears are adept climbers and may follow you up a tree.