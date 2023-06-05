Biden Administration pledges $40 million to Washougal underpass project

The 32nd Street Underpass Project is designed to better connect the Addy Street neighborhood with important areas of the city.

WASHOUGAL, Wash. — A $40 million rail bridge proposal in Washougal is among a number of projects receiving federal funding from a grant program designed to eliminate points where tracks intersect with roads.

The 32nd Street Underpass Project will "reconnect the Addy Street neighborhood with the downtown and port areas" through a new rail bridge and underpass. Five key intersections along 32nd Street will be reconstructed to reduce the risk of vehicle/train collisions.

Infrastructure improvements are also included in the project to limit freight rail bottlenecks, and the ultimate objective of the proposal is to have "safer streets and increase the functionality, efficiency, and accessibility of the 32nd Street Corridor."

More than $570 million has been distributed to projects in 32 states by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) Federal Railroad Administration.

According to the USDOT's release, there were more than 2,000 highway-rail crossing collisions in the U.S. last year, as well as more than 30,000 reports of blocked crossings submitted to FRA’s public complaint portal.

“Every year, commuters, residents, and first responders lose valuable time waiting at blocked railroad crossings – and worse, those crossings are too often the site of collisions that could be prevented,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “As part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, we’re improving rail crossings in communities across the country to save lives, time, and resources for American families.”

The total funding listed for the project was $40,480,000.