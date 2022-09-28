Construction of new Waterfront Park begins in Seattle

Once construction is complete in 2025, Pier 58 will have a plaza, playground and event space. The Fitzgerald Fountain will also be restored.

SEATTLE — Construction began this week on the new Pier 58 on the Seattle waterfront two years after the old structure collapsed.

The former Pier 58, also known as Waterfront Park, was removed in spring 2021 after significant deterioration led to its collapse in September 2020. Two construction workers fell into the water and were injured during the incident.

Barges were expected to arrive in the work area the week of Sept. 26, according to the Seattle Office of the Waterfront and Civic Projects. Crews will remove the remaining piles and install new steel piles using a vibratory method. Finally, crews will build the bridge deck and a playground, among other features.

Construction could be noisy and cause vibrations, the agency said. There will be monitors in place to check vibration, noise levels and water quality.

The city said impacts to businesses and the public are expected to be limited, although pedestrian access to sidewalks may be shifted during the work.

Pier 58 construction is expected to be completed in 2025.

Once finished, the new pier will feature a plaza and event space that can be used for concerts and other outside events, an elevated seating area, a lawn and a viewing area with views of the bay and the Olympic Mountains. The Fitzgerald Fountain will also be restored and integrated into the new pier.

Crews will also begin removing Pier 63 as early as Oct. 3, according to the Seattle Office of the Waterfront and Civic Projects. Removing Pier 63 will improve the ecosystem of nearshore habitat by providing more sunlight for plants and marine life, according to the city of Seattle.