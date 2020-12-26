Seattle's independent movie theaters hope for federal aid from COVID-19 relief package

If President Donald Trump signs the current COVID-19 relief bill, $15 billion would go to struggling theaters like Ark Lodge Cinemas in Seattle.

SEATTLE — For some families, going to the movies is a Christmas tradition.

This year, indoor movie theaters were closed in Washington state, leaving some local theaters clinging on to hope that a COVID-19 relief package could help them survive.

Ark Lodge Cinemas in Seattle's Columbia City neighborhood was closed on Christmas Day – for the first time since the theater opened.

"It's usually the busiest day of the year, other than the day after Black Friday," said Justin Pritchett, co-owner of the Ark Lodge Cinemas.

The coronavirus pandemic has completely rocked the entertainment industry.

"The Ark Lodge in particular has lost over 90% of their revenue, due to the closure," said Pritchett.

Pritchett has been in the theater business for 15 years, working every single Christmas, except in 2020.

"It's very unfortunate that, you know, we're in for this time period right now, where we have to make sure that we're being safe being socially distanced and not at the theaters," said Pritchett.

Theaters in Washington state were open for a brief time this fall, but they were among many businesses that Gov. Jay Inslee ordered to close again in November due to rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

It's the same across the country, causing movie studios to either hold off on the big Christmas day blockbuster releases or opt for streaming services, like Friday's release of Wonder Woman 1984 and the new Pixar film, Soul o Disney+.

Pritchett said despite the industry's pivot to stay alive, he's confident people will want to sit down in a theater again, once it's safe to do so.

"Especially now with COVID and knowing that there is a vaccine coming up, next holiday, it could very well be really busy at the theater, just due to the fact that people want to get out, you know they've been sitting in front of their TVs, for the last year," said Pritchett.